CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Boaters Can Help Fight Invasive Mussels Spread

escalontimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia agencies combatting the spread of invasive quagga and zebra mussels are reminding boaters to remain cautious when out recreating on area waterways. Quagga and zebra mussels are invasive freshwater mussels native to Europe and Asia. They multiply quickly, encrust watercraft and infrastructure, alter water quality and the aquatic food web and ultimately impact native and sport fish communities. These mussels spread from one waterbody to another by attaching to watercraft, equipment and nearly anything that has been in an infested waterbody.

www.escalontimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Mussels#Sport Fish#Water Resources#Clean Water#Cdfw#Dry
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Another Texas lake 'fully infested' with invasive zebra mussels

The invasive zebra mussels have taken over another Texas lake. On Tuesday, August 31, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department designated Lake Worth in Tarrant County on the Trinity River as "fully infested" with the species. Infested status signifies that there is an established, reproducing population of zebra mussels in the lake.
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Invasive aquatic plant is spreading in Michigan lakes and rivers

Michigan state conservation officials say boaters, anglers, and hunters are spreading an invasive aquatic plant. The European frog-bit has been messing up Lake Erie and Michigan coastal areas and inland lakes in the central Lower Peninsula for almost 30 years, but it’s popping up in new areas such as Lincoln River, north of Ludington and in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Invasive mussels found on Kalispell-bound boat

Watercraft inspectors in Montana recently intercepted their 50th mussel-fouled boat of the year after spotting the aquatic invasive species attached to the vessel, which was being towed from Lake Erie to Kalispell. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the boat was intercepted Thursday at the Nashua Station on U.S. 2,...
PoliticsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Montana Inspection Stations Still Finding Invasive Mussels

Fewer boats inspected so far, but more AIS detected. We;'re not sure what that indicates, but we appreciate the continued vigilance. Watercraft inspection stations in Montana had exceeded 2020 numbers of boats found fouled with aquatic invasive species quite some time ago. And the number got another bump in the past week.
Technologytechaeris.com

How new technology is helping fight invasive species

Invasive species can cause economic and environmental harm to the surrounding communities they reside in. National Geographic states that invasive species are organisms that are not native to a particular area or region. Estimated reading time: 5 minutes. This can range from plants and shrubs to animals that dwell in...
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

DNR Seeking Help in Clearing Invasive Species From State Parks

A number of opportunities to help restore State Parks in the region to their natural glory are coming up. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced Voluntary Steward Workdays for September. Residents are needed to help remove invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in multiple Livingston and Washtenaw County State Parks.
Wildlifetexasstandard.org

Researchers Hope To Stop Invasive Zebra Mussels Through Genetic Controls

Last week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that yet another body of water in Texas had become infested with zebra mussels. This time it is Lake Worth – a busy, suburban lake northwest of Fort Worth. Zebra mussels are tiny invasive mollusks that cluster together and damage underwater...
Kalispell, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Mussel boat number 50 intercepted

On Thursday, Aug. 26, watercraft inspectors at the Nashua station inspected an outboard motorboat with mussels on the transducer, gimbal and other areas of the transom. The motorboat was traveling from Lake Erie to Kalispell. This is the 50th mussel-fouled boat intercepted this year, surpassing the total number of 35 mussel-fouled boats intercepted in 2020.
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level. The state Department of Water Resource said Tuesday that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County. Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical The post Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
AnimalsPopular Science

The government is raising an army of parasitic wasps to fight invasive beetles

Kristine Grayson is an associate professor of biology at the University of Richmond. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a deceptively attractive metallic-green adult beetle with a red abdomen. But few people ever actually see the insect itself – just the trail of destruction it leaves behind under the bark of ash trees.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Aquatic Invasive Mussels Coming Into Montana are Even Creepier

What did Jeff Goldblum say in the first Jurassic Park movie? "Nature...finds a way and...well, there it is." And why we are probably not to the point of worrying about a life species finding unconventional methods to reproduce itself, there were some concerns raised this week at a Montana watercraft inspection station. And we'll do our best to not make this sound like a science lesson.
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

DNR Calls on Hunters to Help Slow the Spread of CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd, especially where chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing is most needed. Wisconsin deer hunters play a crucial role in helping to control the spread of CWD. Each hunting season,...
Agriculturemadison

Farmers of color fight for help, relief

John Wesley Boyd Jr. has been spit on, called 'boy' and the n-word, and watched as a federal official tore up his application for a farm loan and threw it in the trash. And yet, he's pleading with young Black people to return to working the soil.
Madison, WIonfocus.news

Help Protect Against the Spread of CWD This Hunting Season

MADISON, WI (Submitted to Onfocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd, especially where chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing is most needed. Wisconsin deer hunters play a crucial role in helping to control the...
AnimalsThe Ada News

They don't kill deer

The killdeer is somewhat peculiar. Although they are classified as shorebirds, you can see them just about everywhere, from parking lots to golf courses, large lawns and just about everywhere grass is kept low, or is nonexistent. I would guess that most people have seen killdeer before as they are...
Animalsviralhatch.com

Surfers hear a crying baby whale, spend 6 hours saving her

A group of local surfers in Boca Barranca, Costa Rica were about to catch the waves when something unusual caught their attention. It was around five o’clock in the morning when Mauricio Camareno and his friends have spotted something that looked like a “black lump” in the mouth of a nearby river.
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

Unusual Snake-like Creature Found on Texas Beaches

Next time you visit Galveston be on the lookout for these snake-like creatures on the beach. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently reported the appearance of a shrimp eel along the Galveston shoreline. The photo of the snake-like creature was posted on Facebook by a beach visitor, and draw...
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

This 23 feet long shark could be the world's largest ever great white shark

If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!

Comments / 0

Community Policy