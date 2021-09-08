Boaters Can Help Fight Invasive Mussels Spread
California agencies combatting the spread of invasive quagga and zebra mussels are reminding boaters to remain cautious when out recreating on area waterways. Quagga and zebra mussels are invasive freshwater mussels native to Europe and Asia. They multiply quickly, encrust watercraft and infrastructure, alter water quality and the aquatic food web and ultimately impact native and sport fish communities. These mussels spread from one waterbody to another by attaching to watercraft, equipment and nearly anything that has been in an infested waterbody.www.escalontimes.com
Comments / 0