COMMENTARY: America has finally fallen

By DANIEL L. GARDNER
Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

It all started long before we thought it started. Why did they hate us so much that they would cross many lands and oceans to attack and kill us? Hate and fear are driving the world insane. Sept. 11, 2001, 9-11 was the culmination of years of planning and hate....

MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Rebekah Koffler: Socialism in America – a warning to my adopted homeland about the evils of this system

As Afghanistan is burning – with American citizens left behind the enemy lines by Joe Biden, at the mercy of the murderous Taliban – Washington’s socialists don’t sleep. Having sunk $2.2 trillion of your money into yet another failed nation-building project, the leftists, headed up by Confiscator in Chief Bernie Sanders, are conjuring up additional schemes of how to...
Photographygoodmenproject.com

Why Hasn’t America Worked for Everyone?

The social situations that mainstream America wished to avoid dealing with were what Marion Palfi gravitated toward from the time she arrived in the US during World War II until her death in 1978. Having escaped from a totalitarian society, her great expectations of America were shattered soon after. She would not merely settle in where racism, violence, greed and poverty were a strong but hidden undercurrent. She discovered and was shocked by the American paradox: even with “freedom” and equal protection under the law, social and economic injustice were not only still possible but rife. Within the context of the Constitution, some in the US could exploit the system and make others live in misery. Palfi’s photos ask us what factors were and still are at work to vitiate the ideals of the great American experiment.
AfghanistanDallas News

China’s ascendance must remind us what America stands for

Human freedom has many threats, as we are reminded of today of all days. The struggle for freedom is never finished. It is iterative and incremental. Where freedom is won, it can be lost again. We think of this now not only in memory of the terrorist attacks on Sept....
Politicspbs.org

How 9/11 Changed American Life

GWEN IFILL: (From video.) Joining me tonight to take stock of today’s terrible events are four reporters who – YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks rocked America. On that day the nation watched the horror unfold. The loss of life was profound. The U.S. would never be the same.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

America’s Longest War Has Come To An End.

America’s Longest War Has Come To An End. In the middle of night in Afghanistan, America’s longest conflict came to an end ignobly. A massive C-17 transport plane loaded with troops and the US ambassador took out from Kabul airport just before midnight local time on August 31, meeting President Joe Biden’s deadline.
ImmigrationVillanovan

America Has a Responsibility to Help Afghan Refugees

As the United States continues its attempts to evacuate American citizens and Afghan refugees from Kabul, Afghanistan, there has been significant pushback by some in the Republican Party and right-wing pundits who have expressed concern over America welcoming Afghan refugees into the country in either large numbers or in a rushed process that does not allow for proper vetting.
U.S. PoliticsGalesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: America has leverage? Are you kidding?

Editor, Register-Mail: The national security adviser to Biden, Jake Sullivan, and a well known broadcaster on Fox News both recently stated that the Taliban will need financial aid to run the Afghan economy, therefore we have leverage to get the rest of our people out. Sounds like they are suggesting we pay ransom for the American hostages we left stranded, yes "stranded!" The Taliban may scoff at that "leverage" assessment since the Afghan drug lords control almost 80% of the world's opium supply and the Taliban have been entrenched with the drug lords for years. They don't have to rely on our "foreign aid" dole outs but they will accept our "ransom" money for the hostages. The drug lords also produce tons of hashish and meth annually. These people are more about money than they are about Islamic religious taboos. They are bringing in $1-2 billion yearly with drugs.
Militaryinterlochenpublicradio.org

The Final U.S. Military Plane Has Left Afghanistan As America's Longest War Ends

Pentagon officials have announced the last U.S. military plane has left Afghanistan, marking the end of America's longest war. President Biden praised the military for "their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled." Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the future of America's diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicsolneyenterprise.com

America has become a nation of sheep

I decided to bypass the article I was dead set on writing about the president and his mess in Afghanistan. Whenever I think about it or write about it, I boil over and go to a very negative place. Instead, let’s talk about living a servant’s life. The Bible says...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Doreen: Where we stand after the 'War on America'

I really don’t know what to say about the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Of course, it was a horrific day in our nation’s history, and a reminder of what evil persists in our world. There are people out there that want to bring harm to Americans and others who enjoy the freedoms that we take for granted in the United States. Those terrorists will go to places we can’t even imagine and demonstrate an unbridled hatred, including the unprecedented suicide missions of flying of aircraft into buildings that were symbols of our American excellence.
U.S. Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

How 9/11 wars shaped national mood in US

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): The US went to "war on terror" after September 11, 2001 terror attacks orchestrated by Al Qaeda that left 3,000 dead, the worst-ever attack on America post Second World War. Stephen Collinson, writing in CNN said September 11, 2001, doesn't explain everything. But the war...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Week

What America has learned since 9/11

Twenty years ago, I was in sitting on a trading floor in midtown Manhattan when the world collapsed before my eyes. My memories of the rest of that day — indeed, of the rest of the week — are somewhat scattered. I remember dry-heaving when the first tower collapsed, thinking that it must still have been substantially occupied, and that thousands of innocent people had just perished in an instant. I remember sitting in my boss's living room uptown, where I'd walked, since I couldn't get home to Brooklyn yet, watching the television and listening to the idle chatter of his other guests and wanting to scream: how can you keep on talking like that? Don't you all understand? Everything is different now.
U.S. PoliticsIola Register

Heroes of 9/11 understood the sanctity of America’s symbols

A symbol is anything that stands for, or represents, something else. Symbols encourage people to go beyond the original purpose and create a connection that can cross psychological boundaries, cultures or politics. Anything can be a symbol, even a building or part of a building. Symbols of sacred American institutions were violated on both Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6 of this year. In a symbolic sense, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists succeeded where the hijackers failed when it comes to the goal of attacking and interrupting the workings of Congress.
FestivalStar-Tribune

Reagan: America mourns the anniversary of 9/11. The Taliban celebrates.

As the country sadly marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday, I’ve been thinking about where America was 20 years ago and where it’s headed. In the weeks and months following the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., Americans were united in a way it’s hard to imagine today.

