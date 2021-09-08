CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

EST/MITCHELL, P.

Wetumpka Herald
 Sept. 8, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2021-276 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP CARL MITCHELL, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PHILLIP CARL MITCHELL, deceased, having been granted to ANGELA T. MITCHELL on the 1 day of September, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. ANGELA T. MITCHELL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP CARL MITCHELL, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC P O BOX 638 MILLBROOK. ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 2021

