CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Michael Wallenmeyer: Celebrate Recovery coming to Watertown

Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us feel stuck at times. Maybe it is a hurt (abuse, abandonment, family dysfunction) from our past that haunts us and keeps us from the joy we long to know and experience. Or it could be a bad habit (alcohol, workaholism, drugs) that we know is harmful to us and our family but we have begun to give up hope that we can be free of it. Sometimes it is a hang up (anger, depression, anxiety, unforgiveness) that we can’t seem to shake free of.

www.thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Watertown, SD
Society
City
Watertown, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrate Recovery#Depression#New Life Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy