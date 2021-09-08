Michael Wallenmeyer: Celebrate Recovery coming to Watertown

All of us feel stuck at times. Maybe it is a hurt (abuse, abandonment, family dysfunction) from our past that haunts us and keeps us from the joy we long to know and experience. Or it could be a bad habit (alcohol, workaholism, drugs) that we know is harmful to us and our family but we have begun to give up hope that we can be free of it. Sometimes it is a hang up (anger, depression, anxiety, unforgiveness) that we can’t seem to shake free of.