CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Minnesota/Wisconsin Urging Drivers Use Caution With Busses, School Zones

By Chris Allen
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here we are back in school and there are things to remember to keep kids safe. The Minnesota Department of Transportation posts rules so that motorists are driving safely around schools and school buses. I would think the stop sign at the cross walk or on the bus would be enough to make people stop, but it seems not. Learn the rules!! It could mean the difference between waiting a couple of minutes or tragedy.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Busses#Cafeteria#Cbs#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy