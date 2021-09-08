Safe and Reliable Oil Change Service Available to Customers at Dan Cava Toyota World

Due to the pandemic, I have not driven nearly as much as I normally do. My question is when should I change the oil in my two vehicles? I am now working from home and instead of driving 12,000-15,000 miles per year, I am now filling my gas tank only once a month or so instead of every week. The oil life monitor in my vehicle simply lets me know to change the oil every 10,000 miles and it has been over a year since I changed the oil. What do you recommend? Thanks.