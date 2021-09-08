CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

D-backs offense unable to back solid Gallen outing against Rangers

By JESSE MORRISON
Posted by 
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — Zac Gallen spun the ball nicely on Tuesday evening, but the Arizona Diamondbacks’ (45-94) bats were unable to turn his quality start into a win, losing to the Texas Rangers (50-88) 3-1. Gallen pitched 6.2 innings, struck out eight, walked none and only had one difficult inning when he gave up three runs in the fourth.

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
786
Followers
4K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Texas Rangers#Chase Field#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthedallasnews.net

D-backs recall 2B Andrew Young, release C Bryan Holaday

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder/outfielder Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno and released catcher Bryan Holaday on Sunday. Young, 27, is batting .228 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 45 games this season with Arizona. The second-year utility player has mostly played second base in 2021, but also has big-league...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #132: 8/29 @ Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled INF/OF Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno. Released C Bryan Holaday from the roster. This one is going to be brief. since it does not look like there’s a Torey Lovullo media call scheduled for this morning. Which makes sense, since going off the previous games in the series, it would have to be at about 7:30 am, Phoenix time. Given it’s 132 games into a dead season: it might end up being the only media call where Lovullo was the only person in attendance. To be clear, even this preview is being pre-scheduled, it that was not already apparent. It’s just approaching midnight, and I’m banging it out before going to bed, after a pleasant evening watching movies and going through a “Beers of the World” selection box which SnakePit Jr. left behind when he moved out. Thanks, SnakePit Jr.
MLBtucson.com

D-backs drop third straight in Philly to fall to 44-88

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Sunday. Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and...
Arlington, TXHouston Chronicle

Rangers bounce back, romp past Astros in series finale

ARLINGTON — The Astros called Bryan Abreu to action with no outs in the fifth inning and his team already in a four-run hole. His unenviable task quickly morphed into a nightmare. The reliever allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach before Rangers rookie Adolis Garcia...
MLBMLB

D-backs' bats held at bay by sharp Snell

PHOENIX -- The D-backs managed to avoid getting no-hit Tuesday night, but they couldn't avoid another loss, as they fell, 3-0, to the Padres at Chase Field. Padres starter Blake Snell was dominant through seven innings, holding the D-backs hitless while walking two and striking out 10. With Snell’s pitch count at 107, Padres manager Jayce Tingler turned to reliever Pierce Johnson to start the eighth.
MLBMLB

'Frustrating': Sloppy defense dooms D-backs

PHOENIX -- Torey Lovullo prefers to keep his criticism of his players behind closed doors and certainly out of view from the public, but for the second time this season he let his emotions show during a game and aired his team out in the dugout. It might not have...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Blanks D-backs for win No. 10

Gibson (10-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter. The right-hander fired 66 of 99 pitches for strikes in his best outing yet since joining the Phillies. Gibson has been rock solid in August, and he's 5-for-5 in turning starts into quality starts -- his one bad outing this month came in relief. On the season, he sports a career-best 2.94 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 150 innings, albeit with a less impressive 116:53 K:BB.
MLBMLB

Phils find formula in series win vs. D-backs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies’ magic number is five. No, we’re not talking about magic numbers in the traditional sense, especially since Philadelphia (66-64) faces a 4 1/2-game deficit to first-place Atlanta (70-59) in the National League East. But if Joe Girardi’s club is going to catch the Braves for the...
MLBtucsonpost.com

D-backs' Tyler Gilbert looks for another gem vs. Padres

Tyler Gilbert's first career start came earlier this month against the San Diego Padres and turned into one for the history books. The Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his initial start since Bobo Hollomon of the St. Louis Browns in 1953. Gilbert will...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Paddack returns, Tatis homers, Padres edge D-backs 7-5

Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night. It was Paddack's first outing since July...
MLBMLB

D-backs' celebration soured by M's rally

PHOENIX -- The 2001 World Series banner hangs in the rafters at Chase Field far above the wall in left-center field. There are five division championship banners and a Wild Card one that are crowded around one another, but the World Series banner sits separate. It's a reminder of what...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Padres attempt to complete sweep of D-backs

The San Diego Padres have recorded back-to-back victories for the first time in three weeks as they look for a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. The modest streak marks the Padres’ best stretch since winning four straight games from Aug. 7-10. San Diego is...
Phoenix, AZhoustonmirror.com

Rangers aim for two-game sweep of D-backs

There might be reason for cautious optimism around the Texas Rangers, who conclude a two-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix. The Rangers have won three straight and six of their past nine games, and their pitching has led the surge. Texas boasts a promising collection of...
MLBMLB

Comeback foiled as D-backs fall in extras

PHOENIX -- For the second time in three days, the D-backs fell to the Mariners in extra innings, dropping Sunday's finale 10-4 at Chase Field as Seattle locked up a weekend sweep. The loss was the eighth in the last nine games for the D-backs, who at 45-93 are trying...
MLBneworleanssun.com

With both trying to avoid 100-loss seasons, Rangers and D-backs meet

Two teams trying to avoid losing 100 games hope to use each other as a springboard to greater success in the final four weeks of the season when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opener of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday night. The last-place clubs battled...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy