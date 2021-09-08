CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Britain's Morrisons in talks with suitors to start auction process

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday it was in talks with its two U.S. private equity suitors and the Takeover Panel, which governs deals in the UK, regarding an auction procedure to settle its future ownership.

Last month Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion)offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). However, a rival consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group could still trump CD&R’s bid. ($1 = 0.7266 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fortress Investment Group#Britain#Softbank#Uk#British#The Takeover Panel#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Economywsau.com

Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, says survey

LONDON (Reuters) – London will remain a leading global financial centre despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank’s annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions...
Public Health101 WIXX

UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address parliament and hold a news conference on Tuesday about how to manage COVID-19 through the winter, a BBC reporter said on Saturday. “The prime minister is expected to address both parliament and a news conference on Tuesday about...
Public Healthgo955.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence unchanged at 1 in 70, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was around 1 in 70 people in the week ending Sept. 3, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, unchanged from the previous week’s estimate. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Public HealthMetro International

England’s COVID R number steady at 0.9-1.1

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 weekly reproduction “R” number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates said on Friday, and it remained unclear whether the epidemic was growing or shrinking. An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect...
Coronaviruswibqam.com

UK extends Cressida Dick’s contract as London police chief

LONDON (Reuters) – London police chief Cressida Dick, who has faced criticism for her force’s handing of major investigations and protests, will remain in her role as Britain’s most senior officer, the British government said on Friday. Dick’s contract, which was due to end in April next year, has been...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Italy's AMCO ready to process Stage 2 loans

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s state-owned bad loan manager AMCO said on Friday it was ready to process performing loans that might turn sour, known as Stage 2 loans, opening the way to a possible involvement in the sale of troubled lender Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit. “AMCO has...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.06%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Industrial Engineering and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.06%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Morrisons poised for takeover auction

Supermarket Morrisons has confirmed it is in discussions with the stock market’s Takeover Panel to launch an auction process for the chain.Bosses hope to bring to an end the three-month battle for the business between two private equity firms, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress.Morrisons said that, on the basis that neither bidder has declared their offer final, “such that either offer may be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist”.As a result, the company has started talking with the Takeover Panel and the bidders “in order to begin discussions around an orderly framework...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Weaken on Growth Concerns; Morrisons Looks at Auction Route

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Wednesday, as investors fretted that the resurgence of Covid cases would result in slowing growth, particularly in the U.S., the main global economic driver. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France...
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

Bid for Morrisons set to be decided by auction

Morrisons said on Wednesday that it is in talks with the Takeover Panel about launching an auction process for the supermarket chain after Fortress Investment Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice failed to declare their bids final. 4,322.78. 14:25 08/09/21. 0.36%. 15.42. 23,957.71. 14:25 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,119.40. 14:25 08/09/21.
RetailUS News and World Report

UK Supermarket Morrisons Plans Auction to End Bidding War

LONDON (AP) — The British supermarket chain Morrisons plans to end a bidding war for the company by holding an auction between two U.S.-based investment groups that have made competing offers. The private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered about 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Morrisons, topping the...
BusinessCNBC

Insurance start-up Marshmallow becomes Britain's first Black-owned unicorn

LONDON — Billion-dollar start-ups are hardly a rarity anymore, with data firm CB Insights listing more than 800 privately-held tech firms worldwide with a valuation of $1 billion or more. But Marshmallow, a London-based digital insurance platform, is as rare as they come. Founded in 2017 by mixed-race identical twins...
PoliticsMetro International

Northern Ireland’s DUP calls EU’s Sefcovic ‘belligerent’

BELFAST (Reuters) – A lawmaker for Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British party on Friday described as “belligerent”, “mistaken” and “foolish”, comments by a senior European Union official rejecting British calls for a post-Brexit trade agreement to be renegotiated. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy