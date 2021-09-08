Diamondbacks 1, Texas 3: At Least It Was Short

DJ Peters - LF David Peralta - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Henry Ramos - RF A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like the 111-loss record set by the 2004 Diamondbacks was no longer under threat. The team had played better baseball since the All-Star break, and after the victory on August 26 were sitting at 44-85. They needed just 8 wins over the final 33 games in order to surpass the franchise worst mark. Have won nine of the previous fourteen games, that seemed almost certain. But things have not gone well since, with Arizona losing nine of the ten games player. They therefore sit at 45-94, and now need 7 wins in the remaining 23 games, a much less certain outcome. Let’s parse the situation and see where the team might go.