Diamondbacks 1, Texas 3: At Least It Was Short

By Dano_in_Tucson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight we had Zac Gallen’s first start without a hard pitch count since he got back from his most recent stint on the IL. According to tonight’s preview, Torey Lovullo and company have decided that Gallen’s stamina is back up to full, and they want to get him as many innings of work as possible between now and season’s end. Which is cool. He faced off tonight against Rangers rando Spencer Howard, who started the game for Texas but was extremely limited due to his recent return from the covid IL.

Well hello there. I find myself exactly where I was last Wednesday with Luke Weaver on the mound at Chase Field. He was impressive in that start, his first since a shoulder injury sidelined him back in May, against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are of course fighting for a Wild Card playoff spot. Weaver’s assignment this afternoon appeared to be far less daunting against the Texas Rangers who are on the other end of the standings jockeying with the D’backs for draft position.

