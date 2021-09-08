CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review

Santa Fe Reporter
Cover picture for the articleTradition meets contemporary culture in Marvel’s latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With a majority Asian cast, and a long-ass title, the movie more than delivers in its fight sequences, story, comedy and regard for Chinese mythology. Though one of the few movies currently available only in theaters, it’s already earned $71.4 million -nationally in its opening weekend—impressive for a Marvel movie that didn’t receive much promotion compared to its previous films.

