DR. DOOGIE, HAWAIIAN STYLE!

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Streaming today on Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is so loaded with feel-good messaging and far-fetched situations that it’s completely ridiculous. I found it hard to watch without thinking it was a complete put-on. On the positive side, episodes are only a half-hour, which is more (or rather less) than can be said of the Disney streaming service’s recent exhumation of “Turner and Hooch,” which plod along for 60 minutes or so — about half the length of the original movie.

Related
CelebritiesComicBook

Ben Best, Eastbound & Down Co-Creator, Dies at 47

Ben Best has died. The passing of the screenwriter, best known for creating Eastbound and Down alongside Danny McBride and Jody Hill, was initially announced via the Instagram account of Rough House Pictures, the production company owned by McBride and Hill. He was 47. Best both wrote and starred in...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Lahela juggle the different parts of her life in the first season of the Doogie Kamealoha, MD TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Doogie Kamealoha, MD is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Doogie Kamealoha, MD here.
TV Seriesbsckids.com

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. On Disney Plus Hit Or Miss?

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will be here streaming on Disney Plus on September 8th and it is already looking like a great way to bring us a newer up to date version of the classic Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. show that spawned some huge star power. The best thing though is that it is different enough that while the nostalgia play is great, it could have been a brand new show, but it does make me think that we would all love to see what happened to the Doogie characters with a few guest appearances. It seems though that will not happen as in the trailer we see that the Doogie Howser show is referenced, putting it clearly as a television show in this universe. We are kind of disappointed by that.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Lucifer, Doogie Kamealoha M.D., Kate

Lucifer returns for its final season this week. All hail the king of hell!. There are all kinds of movies debuting on Lifetime, and a lot of new series premiering, too, including Beyond Salem!. We are not going to be covering some shows going forward, so please take a look...
Mililani, HIKITV.com

Local Actor featured in Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

A new Hawaii based television series, Doogie Kamealoha M.D. premieres next wednesday on Disney Plus. One of the regulars is 20 year old Matt Sato, who grew up in Mililani on Oahu. Matt says the whole story revolves around ohana, having that group around you that just loves you and...
TV Seriesbsckids.com

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Behind The Scenes

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney Plus is such a great idea and now we get to delve in a bit as we hear from the cast and producers on some of their thoughts about the characters and the show itself. There is a lot of thought put into the characters and how they feel as well as their background that makes the story feel very true to itself, and at the same time you can tell that they put a lot of effort into making things realistic as well. It is great to see Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the lead on this show and it feels like the perfect fit.
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, September 10?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert roared back this week after an extended absence. So how will the CBS late-night show close out the week?. After not airing an episode since August 19, The Late Show returned on Monday. Stephen Colbert sported a new mustache but slipped right back into his old ways of delivering late-night TV’s most-watched monologue.
Swimming & SurfingPost-Star

Peyton Elizabeth Lee surfs into a new 'Doogie' world

To play a 16-year-old surfer/doctor living in Hawaii, Peyton Elizabeth Lee pored over Google, YouTube and WebMD. When in doubt, she drilled an onset physician and practiced her terminology. And the surfing? No sweat. “My whole life I’ve been sort of around the water and in the water,” Lee says....
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii-based ‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ premieres on Disney+

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly anticipated “Doogie Howser” reboot with a Hawaii twist is finally out on the small screen. “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premiered Wednesday on Disney+ — and the show was not only filmed on Oahu, but it also involved many Hawaii natives in the making. For Hawaii-born Kourtney...
TV Seriesd23.com

Name That Disney Doctor with the Cast of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D.

Medical professionals often have to make split-second decisions, and the characters in the new Disney+ original series Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. are no exception. With that in mind, we challenged Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Mapuana Makia to “Name That Disney Doctor” faster than their co-stars. We showed them close-ups of various “doctors” from across the worlds of Disney. Play along as you watch the video, and don’t forget to stream the series premiere of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. September 8 on Disney+!
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Actor Matthew Sato - "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."

Matthew Sato ("Hawaii Five-O") stars as Kai Kamealoha, Lahela's older free-spirited brother. Seventeen-year-old Kai is attractive and effortlessly charismatic - just ask Lahela's bestie who's been crushing on him for years. Even though he struggles with book smarts, his emotional IQ is off the charts. Tune in on September 8 on Disney+ to watch "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' Puts a Charming Spin on 'Doogie Howser': TV Review

As Disney Plus continues down the road of rebooting and reviving as many nostalgic properties as possible — a road well-traveled and highly polished thanks to savvy spins like “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — it’s hard to begrudge the strategy when it produces something as sweet as “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” More than 30 years after “Doogie Howser, M.D.” first premiered on ABC, starring a teenaged Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic child doctor, Disney Plus has debuted its own thoroughly wholesome version with a Doogie as sunny as Harris’ was self-serious.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where Is Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Filmed?

Creator Kourtney Kang revives the popular late 80s show ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ in Disney+ original medical dramedy series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the leading role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the child prodigy doctor in a tense ward of a fictional hospital. Although the series is not a direct continuation of the previous one, it still packs many punches and challenging cases to keep the genre fans content.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Gentefied' Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in November (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that Season 2 of “Gentefied” will premiere on Nov. 10. The American Ferrera-produced Latinx dramedy series follows three cousins who unite to keep their grandfather’s popular taco shop open amid rising gentrification in their Boyle Heights neighborhood. More from Variety. Starring Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney...
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

WATCH: Meet the Cast of the New Doogie Howser Reboot

Growing up as a kid in the 80's and 90's I have fond memories of watching the original Doogie Howser, M.D. I remember wishing I had a best friend like Vinny and a girlfriend like Wanda. Oh, and of course to be a genius doctor like Doogie. Now a whole new generation can have that same experience.

