A local man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Columbus East High School student Lily J. Streeval has bonded out of the Bartholomew County Jail. Jail officials confirmed that Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, of 3224 Country Brook St., was released in lieu of $500,000 bond, lowered from his original $1.25 million bond, and was required to surrender his passport, according to a court ruling prior to his release.