These are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 18,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,122 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Larue County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,953 infections in Larue County, or 13,796 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Larue County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Elizabethtown area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 212 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Larue County, compared to 165 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

