These are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpWZ00N00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 303,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,270 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,805 infections in Trousdale County, or 29,301 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 230 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 168 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trousdale County, TN 29,301 2,805 230 22
2 Macon County, TN 19,279 4,528 341 80
3 Maury County, TN 18,248 16,382 209 188
4 Smith County, TN 17,730 3,450 211 41
5 Wilson County, TN 17,491 23,204 206 273
6 Robertson County, TN 17,129 11,878 216 150
7 Rutherford County, TN 16,972 52,127 154 473
8 Sumner County, TN 16,605 29,801 210 376
9 Cannon County, TN 16,321 2,281 229 32
10 Dickson County, TN 16,258 8,452 262 136
11 Williamson County, TN 15,637 34,190 110 241
12 Hickman County, TN 15,325 3,782 203 50
13 Davidson County, TN 15,312 104,737 147 1,006
14 Cheatham County, TN 14,233 5,683 143 57

