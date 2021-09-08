These are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 303,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,270 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,805 infections in Trousdale County, or 29,301 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 230 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 168 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trousdale County, TN
|29,301
|2,805
|230
|22
|2
|Macon County, TN
|19,279
|4,528
|341
|80
|3
|Maury County, TN
|18,248
|16,382
|209
|188
|4
|Smith County, TN
|17,730
|3,450
|211
|41
|5
|Wilson County, TN
|17,491
|23,204
|206
|273
|6
|Robertson County, TN
|17,129
|11,878
|216
|150
|7
|Rutherford County, TN
|16,972
|52,127
|154
|473
|8
|Sumner County, TN
|16,605
|29,801
|210
|376
|9
|Cannon County, TN
|16,321
|2,281
|229
|32
|10
|Dickson County, TN
|16,258
|8,452
|262
|136
|11
|Williamson County, TN
|15,637
|34,190
|110
|241
|12
|Hickman County, TN
|15,325
|3,782
|203
|50
|13
|Davidson County, TN
|15,312
|104,737
|147
|1,006
|14
|Cheatham County, TN
|14,233
|5,683
|143
|57
