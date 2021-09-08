CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

These are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpWYzQi00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 18,013 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,801 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charlottesville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Buckingham County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,327 infections in Buckingham County, or 13,685 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buckingham County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlottesville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 194 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Buckingham County, compared to 101 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Buckingham County, VA 13,685 2,327 194 33
2 Charlottesville City, VA 9,415 4,429 123 58
3 Fluvanna County, VA 8,097 2,128 84 22
4 Greene County, VA 8,011 1,555 118 23
5 Nelson County, VA 7,028 1,041 88 13
6 Albemarle County, VA 6,143 6,533 80 85

