These are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 178,005 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,087 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New Orleans-Metairie is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 40,298 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 15,985 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in St. Tammany Parish than they are across all of the New Orleans area, however. There have been a total of 244 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

