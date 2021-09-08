These are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 44,195 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,084 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,878 infections in Lampasas County, or 13,944 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 203 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 152 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

