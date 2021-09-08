These are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 27,071 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,385 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Lynchburg has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Appomattox County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,876 infections in Appomattox County, or 12,043 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Appomattox County than they are across all of the Lynchburg area, however. There have been a total of 180 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Appomattox County, in line with 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

