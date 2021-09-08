Flash Flood Warning issued for Cobb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cobb; Forsyth; Fulton; Gwinnett The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia Southwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia Northeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia Northwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia * Until 900 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 216 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous impassable roadways and some flooding of residences from previous heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marietta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Berkeley Lake, Fair Oaks, Mountain Park, Mount Bethel, Brookwood, Sandy Plains, White Water Park, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE