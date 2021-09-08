Human Rights and Services Board Meeting
Comprised of seven community members, the HRSB’s primary purpose is to receive and consider questions or proposals which in and of themselves do not constitute formal complaints of unlawful discrimination but are related issues, and recommend non-discrimination, equal opportunity and civil rights policies, procedures, and programs to the governing body (City Commission). Those recommendations should be intended to protect against discrimination; promote the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the city; and/or create a welcoming, diverse community.cityofmhk.com
