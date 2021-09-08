Douglass Center Advisory Board Meeting

The purpose of the Douglass Center Advisory Board is to make recommendations to the City Commission regarding the operation of the Douglass Community Center. In addition, the board recommends an annual budget for the operation of the Douglass Center, advises the City Commission regarding the scope and content of programs to be initiated at Douglass Center, advises the City Commission regarding staff of the Douglass Center, and submits monthly and annual reports to the City Commission regarding operations of the Douglass Center.