CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $73.8 million, up almost 17% from $63.3 million the previous year, according to preliminary data from the state Department of Revenue cited in the report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

If the preliminary data holds, the increase would be the biggest percentage increase the state has seen since 1972, the report said. The percentage increase in alcohol tax collection exceeded 2.4% in only one year between 2009 and 2020, the report said.

Alcohol excise taxes in Wisconsin are based on the volume sold, not price. Beer is taxed at about 6.5 cents per gallon. Wine is taxed at 25 cents per gallon if it has an alcohol content of 14% or less.

The report did not examine sales tax revenue on alcohol.

Most states have seen a bump in alcohol tax revenues during fiscal year 2021. The report said increased alcohol consumption is “perhaps unsurprising” given rising stress over personal health, job losses, school challenges and a lack of leisure activities during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

568K+
Followers
312K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Excise Taxes#Food Drink#Ap#Wisconsin Policy Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska dividend unsettled as special session nears end

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers have yet to agree on a dividend payout to residents this year though legislative leaders say they hope to do so by the end of this special session, which is Tuesday. “I’d like to see that. I think that’s fair to Alaskans,” House Speaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy