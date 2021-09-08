Virginia is preparing to remove huge Robert E. Lee statue, reportedly cut into 2 pieces

Virginia started preparations Tuesday to remove the largest remaining Confederate statue in the U.S., Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. Crews erected protective fencing around the Monument Avenue area on Tuesday night, and the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned drones from flying within 2 nautical miles of the statue starting just after midnight Wednesday. The FAA said the ban, instituted for "Special Security Reasons," will last until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, once the statue is fully removed.