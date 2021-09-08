The Crew 2 Free Update: Season 3 Episode 2 out now
The Crew 2 fans on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and PS5 will receive a free update for Season 3 Episode 2. The Crew 2 free update is out now. The US Speed Tour expands to the West Coast in Season 3 Episode 2. The new update will push players to challenge themselves, winning races with brand-new vehicles available through the patch. Each week, players will discover a new stage race from one West Coast city to another and special time attack events along the way.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0