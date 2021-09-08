The Crew 2 Free Update: Season 3 Episode 2 out now

Pac-Man 99 just got its latest DLC theme, based on the popular and dazzlingly violent action arcade game Splatterhouse. The theme is available for free to all players, and can be downloaded from the eShop. In addition to a free Splatterhouse theme, players can also pick up all other Pac-Man 99 DLC at a discount. You can grab the Mode Unlock DLC for $12 instead of the usual $15, the Pac-Man Deluxe Pack for $24 instead of $30, and you can grab any individual theme in the game for $1.59 instead of the usual two bucks. There are plenty of different themes available by now, including some based on other classic Namco arcade games like Galaga and Dig Dug, so if you’re looking to spruce up your Pac-Man 99 playing experience, now is a good time to peruse the eShop for DLC themes and modes.