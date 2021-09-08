CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Crew 2 Free Update: Season 3 Episode 2 out now

By Franz Christian Irorita
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Crew 2 fans on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and PS5 will receive a free update for Season 3 Episode 2. The Crew 2 free update is out now. The US Speed Tour expands to the West Coast in Season 3 Episode 2. The new update will push players to challenge themselves, winning races with brand-new vehicles available through the patch. Each week, players will discover a new stage race from one West Coast city to another and special time attack events along the way.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Coast City#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

No Man’s Sky Frontiers Update is out now

Hello Games is undoubtedly committed to improving No Man’s Sky as frequently as possible. With this new update called Frontiers, the game will have better base-building mechanics, there will be planetary settlements where you can see aliens living in peace. Based on the trailer, you will definitely feel that Tatooine...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pac-Man 99 free Splatterhouse theme out now, all DLC on sale

Pac-Man 99 just got its latest DLC theme, based on the popular and dazzlingly violent action arcade game Splatterhouse. The theme is available for free to all players, and can be downloaded from the eShop. In addition to a free Splatterhouse theme, players can also pick up all other Pac-Man 99 DLC at a discount. You can grab the Mode Unlock DLC for $12 instead of the usual $15, the Pac-Man Deluxe Pack for $24 instead of $30, and you can grab any individual theme in the game for $1.59 instead of the usual two bucks. There are plenty of different themes available by now, including some based on other classic Namco arcade games like Galaga and Dig Dug, so if you’re looking to spruce up your Pac-Man 99 playing experience, now is a good time to peruse the eShop for DLC themes and modes.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Cafe Mix update out now (version 1.100.0)

A new update for Pokemon Cafe Mix has arrived. Check out the patch notes below, as well as an overview of the game after the break!. Release date: September 7th 2021 (North America) / September 8th 2021 (Europe, Japan) Platform: Switch / Mobile. File size (Mobile): 12MB. Patch notes:. New...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 154: the best seasonal updates special

With an unseasonal theme this week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is about our favourite seasonal updates in games. You know, where they make it all snowy or put pumpkins everywhere. That kind of thing. The podcast is substantially derailed, however, when we start cyberbullying Matthew about food yet again, and also discuss what the seasonal spirit of The Summer Of Games would look like if personified (like how Easter gets the Easter Bunny).
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 Update 1.02 Out Now for PS4

Robot Entertainment has pushed out a new update today for the action tower-defence game Orcs Must Die! 3, which you should probably play if you haven’t already. The new update is version 1.02 and it comes in at 5.48GB, so make sure you have enough space for the update. But what does it do? Good things! There are bug fixes and more in the patch notes down below.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond DLC out with a free update, Surviving Mars free to keep

Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond is the brand new expansion with Paradox Interactive reviving the game under a new developer with Abstraction and there's a free update too. “We have one of the most supportive and creative communities in gaming. We know that, with these expanded features, our players will blow our minds with their ingenuity,” says Magnus Lysell, Product Manager for Surviving Mars at Paradox Interactive. “We give our players the tools they need to overcome challenges and create their story. With Below & Beyond, we’ve given players a lot to work with and I’m sure they will come up with some incredible colonies.”
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nioh: Complete Edition is Free on PC – Find Out Where to Get It Now

Nioh: Complete Edition, the ultimate version of Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s acclaimed title, is now free at the Epic Games Store as one of its weekly free titles. According to Epic Game’s official site, the title will be free to play until September 16, 2021, which is Thursday of next week. Together with Nioh, players will be able to get Unicube’s survival management game Sheltered.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Sniper Elite VR update 1.03 is out now

Sniper Elite VR has received a new update today in the form of version 1.03. The main features of the update include allowing players to crouch in reality to activate stealth, turn off vignettes, turn off bullet trails, change difficulties, and practice using explosives in the Resistance Base. The update will also add improved lighting, reduce popping in the environment, stop prompts from blocking text, and improvements to ladder climbing. You can read the full patch notes below.
TV SeriesNintendo Life

Video: Pokémon Evolutions Episode 1 - 'The Champion' Is Now Free To Watch Online

As promised last week, the first episode of Pokémon Evolutions – a new animated series that'll air completely free on YouTube – has now gone live. It's called The Champion and kicks things off in the Galar region; as previously revealed, the eight-episode series will visit each of the series' eight main regions in order, starting with the latest. Here's the synopsis:
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

This Week (September 10) on Switch eShop: WarioWare and Ubisoft Sale

Nintendo Switch eShop’s new releases and sales updates are bringing you family-friendly fun this September. From the destructive cat simulator Catlateral Damage, arcade classic Cruis’n Blast, to Wario and gang’s latest exploit in Get it Together (with a demo available to download). What other exciting, new titles and deals Nintendo has up its sleeve this week (September 10)?
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Tales of Arise Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco has shared the Tales of Arise launch trailer, showing off their newly released flagship RPG for PC and consoles. Tales of Arise is now available across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. In case you missed it, you can find our thorough review for the game here – we highly recommend it!
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Update Out Now - News

William D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 506 Views. Developer miHoYo has released the Version 2.1 update for Genshin Impact. The update is known as "Floating World Under the Moonlight" and adds new Inazuma Islands, new playable characters, new equipment, new quests, and more. Genshin Impact is available now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy