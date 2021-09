After appreciating within the interim, the Indian rupee is once more inching in the direction of 74 stage, indicating that the two-way volatility will proceed within the native foreign money in an atmosphere of taper tantrum and danger off sentiment induced by the delta variant of Covid-19. The rupee had quickly appreciated within the final week of August. It strengthened to shut at 73 a greenback stage on August 31, from 74.2 stage on August 26 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated he was not in a rush to boost charges.