Los Alamos County, NM

New Mexico COVID-19 Sept. 4-7 Update: 2,510 New Cases, Totaling 237,889 With 10 New Deaths And 205,886 Recovered

ladailypost.com
 9 days ago

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials announced 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 in New Mexico. Los Alamos County reports 7 new cases during the last four days bringing the total to 630 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.)

