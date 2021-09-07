New Mexico COVID-19 Sept. 4-7 Update: 2,510 New Cases, Totaling 237,889 With 10 New Deaths And 205,886 Recovered
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials announced 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 in New Mexico. Los Alamos County reports 7 new cases during the last four days bringing the total to 630 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.)ladailypost.com
