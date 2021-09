Roger and Linda Pollert were married 50 years on Sept. 4 at St. John’s Sauers Lutheran Church. The Rev. Alvin Mueller officiated. Roger and the former Linda Goss from Brownstown will hold a celebration open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Jackson Live and Event Center, 1849 First Ave., Seymour. All friends and relatives are invited to attend. The couple request no gifts. Coming to join them is the best present.