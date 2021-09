The Miami Dolphins have gotten better each year under head coach Brian Flores, but will 2021 be the year they finally make the playoffs?. The Dolphins are one of the most divisive teams when it comes to predicting how their season will go. When it comes down to it, the level of faith you have In Tua Tagovailoa determines how much you believe in Miami. Can the second year quarterback prove the doubters wrong and take the Dolphins to the playoffs? Here’s what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins in 2021.