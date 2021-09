Steven Duggar has had an interesting season. For the most part, he is a defense-first player in center who has yet to play a full season. Since his rookie year in 2018, Duggar has only seen 73 games at most in one year (until this season) and 281 plate appearances. He also hasn’t done much at all at the plate. His wRC+ has not exceeded 87 until this season. However, this season has been solid. Up until August 5th, he was the primary center fielder and had put up a 113 wRC+—way better than anything we had seen previously at the dish. He was striking out 30% of the time, but he still had a 9.1% BB rate and was barreling the ball at almost 8% (much better than anything he had done before).