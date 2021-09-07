CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Digital Fraud

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModCloth’s Data-Driven Approach To Tackling Fraud, Reducing False Positives. Combating fraud is a delicate balancing act for fashion eTailers. If they’re too casual with prevention, fraudsters will strike, but if they’re too stringent, good customers get pushed away. In PYMNTS’ new Digital Fraud Tracker, done in collaboration with and supported by PayPal, ModCloth’s Geoff Van Haeren explains how data analysis is striking a balance between predicting good behavior and weeding out the bad.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Preventing Financial Crimes

Locking out fraud without increasing false positives can seem nearly impossible for financial institutions (FIs), but it doesn’t have to be. In the Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, a PYMNTS and Bottomline collaboration, Synchrony CIO Bess Healy tells PYMNTS about the company’s path to 90% accuracy with the help of AI and ML.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ledger.news

Fraud Prevention Checklist

1. Use a close-fitting pouch and/or hidden wallet, instead of a purse. 2. Don’t carry your social security card, remove social security numbers from ID/health cards, and consider carrying a photocopy of your Medicare card with all but the last four digits blackened out. 3. Use a cross-cut shredder on...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

What is payroll fraud? An introduction to payroll fraud in 2021

Originally Posted On: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/payroll/payroll-fraud/. There are many ways to steal from an individual or organization. When you think of stealing, you probably imagine shoplifting, robbing banks, and breaking into homes. But those are only a few of the ways that someone can steal. One of the most common ways for people to commit theft in the workplace is through payroll fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modcloth#Etailers#Pymnts#Digital Fraud Tracker#Nogin#Ecommerce
South Ark Daily

Fraud Notice From Simmons Bank

We have received reports of suspicious text messages impersonating banks and asking for information such as debit card number, PIN and Social Security Number. This is a series of text scams being used to gain access to private information. Do not click any links, do not call the phone number provided in the message and do not provide any of your personal information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediapost.com

Fraud Against Retailers Booms With Shift To Digital, Study Shows

Online fraud attacks are outpacing pre- and early pandemic levels, according to a new study by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. U.S. retailers now suffer 1,740 attacks per month — up from 1,515 in 2020 and 1,384 in 2019, the report states. But U.S. ecommerce firms have seen an even more significant...
RETAIL
Computer Weekly

Banking anti-fraud scheme blocks 65% more fraud

An anti-fraud scheme used at bank branches, which has been expanded to protect people against online scams, has helped to block £32m worth of attempted fraud in the first six months of this year. The equivalent period last year saw £19m blocked by what is known as the Banking Protocol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Bitcoin fraud cost me £500,000'

Naveed Saghir is a 44-year-old graduate who runs his own successful home cinema business in the north west of England. After a lifetime of hard work, regular saving and shrewd investments, earlier this year he had nearly £500,000 saved in Bitcoin. Then, this summer, he was targeted by online fraudsters...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Singaporean blockchain payment platform WadzPay announce partnership with XinFin

WadzPay, a leading blockchain-based payments platform from Singapore, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company, XinFin. In addition to supporting the increasing need for digital transactions, one of the advantages of payments in digital currency is the guarantee of lower fees, faster processing...
ECONOMY
AccountingWEB

Intuit to Acquire Mailchimp for $12B

Intuit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. The planned acquisition of Mailchimp is valued at approximately $12 billion in cash and stock. With the acquisition of...
BUSINESS
41nbc.com

WMGT Digital Sales Specialist

WMGT-TV seeks a digital sales multitasking superstar with an ‘always learning’ attitude. Our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) will work arm in arm with the sales management team to lead and cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a digital strategic coach making 4-legged sales calls alongside seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional television and digital marketing to create blended media advertising solutions. The candidate will have full access to a suite of WMGT Digital / ChartLocal marketing services as well as television station digital assets in order to achieve the stations digital revenue goals.
JOBS
pymnts.com

Apple Nets $6M From Fortnite Maker Following Court Order

Epic Games, the company behind the wildly popular Fortnite game, has paid Apple $6 million for breaching the company’s App Store guidelines, according to a recent report from Apple Insider. The payment resulted from a Sept. 10 court ruling following a trial between the two companies, which began in May,...
BUSINESS
lehifreepress.com

ProSky CEO Huang charged with fraud

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that ProSky, Inc., a Utah-based purported provider of human resources software and services, and its Chief Executive Officer, Crystal A. Huang, of Lehi, Utah, have agreed to pay more than $4.7 million to settle charges that they defrauded investors by providing investors with falsified bank statements and balance sheets, inaccurate customer lists, and other information that materially misrepresented ProSky’s financial condition over a multi-year period.
BUSINESS
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

FinTech Startup Pagaya Could Go Public in $9B SPAC Deal

FinTech Pagaya Technologies is mulling a public offering via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) EJF Acquisition Corp that would value the startup at roughly $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Sept. 15), citing sources. Co-founded by Gal Krubiner, who serves as the company’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Constructor Raises $55M to Improve eCommerce Search

ECommerce search platform Constructor has raised $55 million in a Series A funding round, the company said Wednesday (Sept. 15), which will be used to improve new product discovery and search standards. “We’re incredibly proud of the real, measurable wins every one of our retail customers have seen both in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Silicon Valley Bank Teams With Plaid for ACH Tokenization

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is partnering with FinTech infrastructure firm Plaid for instant authentication of bank account information using ACH tokenization. SVB is the first financial institution (FI) to provide ACH account token integration with Plaid. The joint solution tokenizes the account connection process and enables secure payments. Tokenization swaps out sensitive account data with random characters called tokens.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy