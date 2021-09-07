Digital Fraud
ModCloth’s Data-Driven Approach To Tackling Fraud, Reducing False Positives. Combating fraud is a delicate balancing act for fashion eTailers. If they’re too casual with prevention, fraudsters will strike, but if they’re too stringent, good customers get pushed away. In PYMNTS’ new Digital Fraud Tracker, done in collaboration with and supported by PayPal, ModCloth’s Geoff Van Haeren explains how data analysis is striking a balance between predicting good behavior and weeding out the bad.www.pymnts.com
