Yusef Salaam Of Exonerated 5 To Run For Harlem State Senate

One of the men from the Central Park Five has his eyes set on public office. A source close to Yusef Salaam shared that the New York native plans to run for state senate. According to the New York Daily News, Salaam plans to fill the role vacated by Harlem state Senator Brian Benjamin (D). Benjamin was recently nominated to be New York's lieutenant governor after current Governor Kathy C. Hochul replaced Andrew Cuomo who resigned from his post amid sexual harrassment allegations, the East New York reported.