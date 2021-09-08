CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Identity Verification Patents for Trust Stamp

Cover picture for the articleTrust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity Verification. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the Company two new patents, Patent No. US11095631 for 'Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts', and Patent No. US11093771 for 'Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption'. Both patents strengthen the Company's competitive position in the identity verification and authentication space, now with four issued, and nine provisional and pending patents.

