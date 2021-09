The FriendShip welcomed the following new members to its board of directors—Megan Byers, Jeff Hopkins, Ann Humphries, Chuck Lesser, Norah Rogers, and Sam Waldrep. These new members will join Gloria Prevost (president), Will Brown (vice-president), Vera Tucker (treasurer), Laurie Barnwell (secretary), and Janet Jordan in guiding the organization. These leaders bring a wealth of experience to help strengthen The FriendShip as it enters its sixth year of serving as a vital resource for older adults in the Columbia area. The FriendShip is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping older adults lead healthy, independent, and active lives in their own homes and communities. For more information about The FriendShip and volunteer opportunities, visit www.thefriendship.org or call 803-602-6434.