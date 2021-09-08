Efremidis / CAMA A

Text description provided by the architects. Efremidis is situated on the ground floor of the listed building designed for IBM by Rolf Gutbrod and Hermann Kiess in the early 1960s. The ground floor housed the data center of the blue giant which explains the higher than usual ceiling filled with air vents and -ducts. The exhibition space has been redesigned by CAMA A during the summer of 2018. Many original architectural features were retained in order to encourage reflections on the exhibition site. In the building, which was built by Rolf Gutbrod in the 1960s, the new gallery occupies the entire ground floor. In the past, the latest computer models were exhibited here - today it is a room in which contemporary art is shown.