CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Efremidis / CAMA A

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Efremidis is situated on the ground floor of the listed building designed for IBM by Rolf Gutbrod and Hermann Kiess in the early 1960s. The ground floor housed the data center of the blue giant which explains the higher than usual ceiling filled with air vents and -ducts. The exhibition space has been redesigned by CAMA A during the summer of 2018. Many original architectural features were retained in order to encourage reflections on the exhibition site. In the building, which was built by Rolf Gutbrod in the 1960s, the new gallery occupies the entire ground floor. In the past, the latest computer models were exhibited here - today it is a room in which contemporary art is shown.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Listed Building#Gallery#Efremidis Cama#Ibm#Cama A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

Kengo Kuma To Revitalise Abandoned Site in Paris

Kengo Kuma's EDA office building revitalizes an abandoned site in Paris, creating a new urban landmark and signalling the renewal of the Issy-les-Moulineaux neighbourhood. Through its horizontality, the large scale project sitting at the confluence of three traffic rouets mediates the urban discontinuities of the surroundings while reflecting the context's dynamic of movement and flows. Defined as "a dense network of tree-lined terraces and hanging gardens", the design features a wood structure and a double-skin façade whose sunscreen elements create the architectural image.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Peter Haimerl revives houses for thinkers in the Bavarian Forest, the Schedlberg houses. On the Schedlberg nearby Arnbruck, there is an old house. Its name giving to the other houses. For a long time, there were farmers. For a long time, there was no one. Now they are temporary houses for thinkers.
Visual ArtArchDaily

CA House / Eloi Camacho Arquitectura

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Grespania, Technal, Placo saint-gobain. Text description provided by the architects. The house is projected on a rectangular land of 16 meters wide and 30 meters length. Having access from its north facade and delimited by neighboring lands in its other three limits. With the clear intention of building the maximum meters that the urban regulations allow, the house seeks the building limits and therefore, the volume of the house corresponds directly to the site where it is located.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio

Installation, Temporary Installations • Lisboa, Portugal. Text description provided by the architects. Formalized as a geometric and abstract city, built by large yellow cubes, the Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum is an open and fluid space that seeks to create numerous visual and conceptual relationships with the work of the abstractionist artist and Portuguese architect.
DesignArchDaily

Kengo Kuma Creates Multisensory Bamboo Installation for Milan Design Week

For the 2021 Milan Design Week, Kengo Kuma Associates designed a bamboo installation that merges form, materiality and music, creating a multisensory experience. Created in collaboration with smart device manufacturer OPPO, Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form answers the "Creative Connections" theme by merging architecture and music, as well as craftsmanship and technology.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The 2021 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism Debuts on September 16th in the Absence of Curator Dominique Perrault

The 2021 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will debut on September 16th with a series of exhibitions, events and conferences that reflect on the future of urban environments and the architectural and planning strategies that foster resilience. Titled “CROSSROADS, Building the Resilient City”, the third edition of SBAU curated by architect Dominique Perrault attempts to assert the importance of interactions and “cross-fertilization of expertise and approaches” to respond to the complexities that shape the built environment, all read through the timely issue of resiliency.
DesignArchDaily

Art Gallery in Barcelona / MAIO

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention aims to transform a pre-existing space into an exhibition gallery on c/Trafalgar in Barcelona, understanding the space as a place of memory, where all the elements (continent and exhibition content) act as reversible and mutable overlays in time. The project is conceived...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Are We Overdue for an Art Deco Revival?

Almost a century after the iconic aesthetic emerged, Art Deco is finally having its comeback. As seen in new projects, interior spaces, and furniture around the globe, the glitz and glam that makes us long for the Roaring 20s of the early 20th century is now giving us a small taste of the Roaring 20s revival in the 21st century. As the distinct identity of Art Deco architecture and design has continued to inspire the world, what can we expect for new designs, and the preservation of existing ones?
Visual ArtArchDaily

Dengxiangu Art Granary Concert Hall / VDA

Construction reasons. The Granary Concert Hall project is located in Jining City, Shandong Province, Sushui Dengxiangu art town, close to Dengxiangu Art Granary. The granary is a rectangular courtyard surrounded by several red tile stone houses, the previous function is used to preserve grain. Grain silo function after the abandonment of the cultural industry upgraded to become such as Art Granary. After nearly a decade of careful grinding, art granary has developed into a national village revitalization demonstration base. With the implementation and promotion of the national rural revitalization strategy, the internal space of the original granary transformation can no longer meet the increasing functional needs, so it is ready to build a new multi-functional building in the west side of the granary combined with the village, to meet the large-span space of 300-400 people.
DesignArchDaily

MAD Architects Reveals Art Installation and Furniture Designs at Milan Design Week

A large seabird gazing towards the sky appeared in the Cortile d’Onore in Milan as a metaphor for life retaking its course in the post-pandemic world. Designed by MAD Architects, the installation titled “Freedom” is a nod to inclusiveness and borderless, as well as a playful symbol of hope. In addition, for the 2021 edition of Milan Design Week, the studio taps again into furniture design with two projects, “Meteor” and “Gu Table”, created in collaboration with Dior and Sawaya & Moroni, respectively.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Santiago Calatrava Reveals Design of the UAE Pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai

Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava has unveiled the design of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. The 15,000 square meters pavilion stands as a "symbolic interpretation of the flow of movement", designed with carefully curated lines and spaces that blend with its surroundings of greenery, shaded arcades, and cantilevered wings. The national monument is set to create an immersive, multisensory experience for visitors from both an architectural standpoint, as well as integrated cinematic features, introducing them to the history, culture, and futuristic innovations of the UAE.
Interior Designthespruce.com

What Is Shabby Chic Style and How Can It Shine In Your Home?

Perhaps you grew up in a shabby chic style home and are now outfitting your own place with furniture and decor that falls within this aesthetic. The shabby chic look has been a favorite for quite some time, having risen to popularity in the late 1980s. We spoke with interior designers who shared more about the style's history and its key characteristics. They also provided many useful tips for decorating your own shabby chic home.
EntertainmentArchDaily

Headquarter of POHL / Rusina Frei Architekti

Text description provided by the architects. The family company POHL cz, a.s. is one of the most important Czech construction companies. Its new headquarters is conceived as the flagship of the company, combining the practical demands of administrative operations with the need for self-representation. The architecture of the building is influenced not only by its location in a suburban industrial area, but also by the company's traditions and the construction sector in which it operates.
Texas StateArchDaily

How to Communicate your Design Intent Through Visualization Styles

Creating a compelling visualization that communicates your design intent and gets stakeholders on board is no easy feat. While designers have plenty of visualization tools to deploy— from powerful rendering engines to the simplicity of pen and paper — there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to visualization. As your design evolves, you may need multiple renderings at various levels of detail.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Alexandra Drive House / studioSH

Text description provided by the architects. studiosh were engaged for the extensive remodelling and upgrade of this 1930’s semi-detached property. The existing dwelling suffered from numerous ad-hoc extensions, the interiors were dated and the configuration was impractical. The proposals sought to reinvigorate the ground floor; to provide a generous kitchen...
DesignDezeen

Note Design Studio reuses Vestre fair stand to form indoor park installation

Vestre is showcasing a collection of urban furniture that encourages biodiversity at this year's Milan design week, set within a leafy installation constructed by Note Design Studio from one of the brand's old fair stands. Situated in a warehouse in the Tortona district, the display reuses the same hollow bricks,...
ConstructionArchDaily

World's Largest Timber Structure Unveiled by Anders Berensson Architects

To reduce the “green” half of Sweden’s carbon emissions caused by the forest industries, Anders Berensson Architects have proposed to build the worlds largest timber structure titled the Bank of Norrland. The design aims to store carbon dioxide and a year's worth of timber production, ensuring the continuity of the Swedish construction and manufacturing industries regardless of weather and consumption.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Local Techniques in Big Cities: Beyond Earth and Bamboo

Vernacular techniques and local materials are becoming more and more relevant in architecture, but is it possible to bring these concepts to large urban areas?. In 1984, the Amazonian architect Severiano Porto had already pointed out the need to make architecture more connected to its location. Using local materials and techniques is becoming more important each day, considering the impacts of the commodity chain of building construction on the planet. Not surprisingly, the number of projects that use this approach is growing every day, as Severiano has already mentioned in his work since the 1980s.
ReligionArchDaily

The Architectural, Cultural, and Religious Significance of Minarets

Islamic architecture has long been acknowledged as one of the most significant and influential typologies that translates the religion's core teachings and beliefs into structures. One of the most striking characteristics of architecture in the Islamic world is the focus on interior spaces. Whether it is a methodical organization of interior layouts to make use of natural light and ventilation, or the intricate detailing of ornamentation through carvings and paintings, the contrast between exterior and interior is palpable. However, one particular architectural feature defies the norms of modest facades, and stands as a strong visual statement of the presence of Islam. The minaret's distinctive structure strengthened its presence as a focal point, guiding people towards the religion's holiest space. In this article we will explore the reason behind the use of minarets and how its function has evolved culturally and architecturally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy