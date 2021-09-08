CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy secretary attending groundbreaking of $1.7B project

Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said growing threats around the world underscore the importance of a $1.7 billion project that will expand capacity and improve efficiency at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Getting vessels repaired and overhauled on time is crucial as China threatens sea lanes, Russia’s navy...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Submarines#Kittery#Ap#Dry Dock 1#Portsmouth Naval Shipyard#Bath Iron Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
102.9 WBLM

$1.7 Billion Dry Dock Project Begins at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as officials marked the start of work on a new $1.7 billion multi-mission dry dock project. According to Navy officials, Dry Dock 1 area was originally built during World War II to supplement submarine production. This seven-year construction project will modernize the dock, providing increased capacity for accommodating three Los Angeles or Virginia-class attack submarines at once for repair, maintenance, and modernization.
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Podcast: $1.7B Boost Builds Optimism for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Two people with strong connections to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are optimistic about its future. That comes after the Department of Defense decided to appropriate $1.7 billion for improvements at the facility. The $1.7 billion investment over several years will allow the yard to service Virginia Class submarines, something that cannot be done with the current drydocks there. Roger Wood, in this podcast, talks with two men with strong ties to the yard.
MilitaryUnion Leader

News analysis: As Thunderbirds dazzle, U.S. military faces steep challenges

The Thunder Over New Hampshire air show marked the first appearance of the F-16 Thunderbirds at the Pease Air National Guard base in a decade. For all its heart-pounding entertainment value, the air show that opened this year on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is emblematic of the challenges American policy makers face in 2021 — issues that range from defense readiness to climate change to environmental remediation.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

How Equipment Left In Afghanistan Will Expose US Secrets

The ultimate winner of two decades of war in Afghanistan is likely China. The aircraft and armored vehicles left behind when U.S. forces withdrew will give China—through their eager partners, the Taliban—a broad window into how the U.S. military builds and uses some of its most important tools of war. Expect the Chinese military to use this windfall to create—and export to client states—a new generation of weapons and tactics tailored to U.S. vulnerabilities, said several experts who spent years building, acquiring, and testing some of the equipment that the Taliban now controls.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

U.S. commemorates 9/11 at Ground Zero, Pentagon, Shanksville memorial

Events are taking place at all three sites directly affected by the hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. At Ground Zero in New York, President Biden joined former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a ceremony, which included six separate moments of silence. The first one took place at 8:46 a.m. ET, the time when the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center complex. The bells rang again 17 minutes later — the second plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. ET. The next four moments of silence then came at 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m, 10:03 a.m. and, finally, 10:28 a.m. to mark, respectively, when the third plane struck the Pentagon, the south tower collapsed, Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers revolted against the hijackers, and the north tower fell.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
POTUSNew York Post

Mom of Marine killed in Afghanistan ISIS blast: ‘President Trump has to run’

Former President Donald Trump’s political organization shared a statement Wednesday from the mother of one of the Marines who died in last month’s ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan — in which the woman implored Trump to seek the presidency again in 2024. “President Trump has to run,” said Kathy McCollum,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy