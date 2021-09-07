CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Soccer Roundup: ND Keeps Shutout Streak Intact

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 6 days ago

Here’s a look at recent soccer action on the pitch in the Journal-area:. Loyola Academy 2, Grayslake Central 1: Frank Miedema (2 goals) did all the scoring for Loyola Academy as the Ramblers improved to 4-1 this season. Palatine 1, Zion-Benton 1: Palatine’s only goal came from Chris Mejia, but...

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Topics

Girls Golf Roundup: St. Viator, Stevenson, Prospect Have Successful Week

Here’s a look at girls golf results in the Journal-area from the past week:. Buffalo Grove 181, Hersey 185, Elk Grove 212: Buffalo Grove hosted Hersey and Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove Golf Course on the front nine (par 37) and pulled off a pair of wins. The Bison were led by Eva Ruterschmidt (39, medalist), Sofia Neswold (46), Caroline Branas (47), Marisa Kurowski (49), Chloe Wintergurst (50) and Eva Mason (53). Hersey was led by Sydney Ohr (42), Raegan Nelson (44), Ava Johnson (46), Taylor Jansen (53) and Kyra Hutchison (60). Elk Grove was led by Megan Steffens (45), Makayla Eugene (54), Libby Wirtz (56), Margherita Weiner (57), Erika Gore (61) and Ariana Fox (62).
GOLF
Journal & Topics

Week 2 Football Roundup: MW, LA Pick Up Blowout Wins

Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35: The passing game wasn’t working well for Buffalo Grove, but luckily for the Bison, the ground game more than made up for it. Buffalo Grove used three players to combine for 264 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Scott Murray (11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards; 78-yard kickoff return for TD), Cole Nixon (7 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD) and QB Michael Cervantes (16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 7-of-13 passing, 68 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) led the offense for Buffalo Grove. Trystan Anderson made 22 tackles on defense to lead the Bison. The two teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but combined for four touchdowns in the second quarter as BG entered half up 21-7. Conant outscored the Bison 28-20 in the second half to make it close. Giuseppe Dugo (21 carries, 182 yards, 2 TD) and Dominick Mininni (21 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD) combined for 276 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns for Conant.
PALATINE, IL
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest top Idaho Falls 1-0 in boys soccer

At Idaho Falls, Giovanni Espinosa’s goal in the second half proved the game-winner as the Hillcrest boys soccer team shut out Idaho Falls 1-0 on Monday. Johan Gayton-Hernandez had the assist as the Knights improved to 3-1-0. Hillcrest hosts Skyline on Thursday. The Tigers (3-1-0) are at Thunder Ridge on...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
localsportsjournal.com

Hart boys soccer posts shutout of Muskegon Catholic on Tuesday

Solid play on both sides of the field earned the Hart Pirates a 2-0 boys soccer win on Tuesday against the Muskegon Catholic. Gian Luca gave the Pirates an early lead not even two minutes into the game on an assist from Adam Cruz. Hart’s Kohen Porter found the back...
HART, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Morris
Daily Herald

Skyridge football continues shutout streak, blanks Orem

In most football high school football games, Skyridge would’ve been considered to be in serious trouble at halftime of its nonregion game against Orem in Lehi Friday night. These were the offensive numbers for the Falcons at the break:. – 26 total yards (compared to 125 total yards for the...
OREM, UT
news-graphic.com

Boys' soccer: GC unbeaten streak snapped

Great Crossing hastily arranged a neutral-site battle with Mercer County on Wednesday night after its two scheduled boys' soccer matches this week fell victim to COVID, weather and other ubiquitous what-have-yous of this era. It wasn't the traditional Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday pace of the season so far, and GC seemed out of...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
hngnews.com

Boys soccer roundup: Ortega, L-Cats go 3-0 at CWC Invitational

WAUPUN — Senior Jailen Ortega scored eight goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team’s three victories at this weekend’s invitational hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian. The L-Cats are now 5-0 under first-year head coach Joshua Vinluan. “Three matches in very hot conditions is a true test of conditioning,” Vinluan...
WAUPUN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal#Loyola Academy#Palatine 1#Zion Benton 1#Pirates#The Zee Bees#Elk Grove#Rolling Meadows#Mustangs#Streamwood 3#Buffalo Grove#Leyden 0#Glenbard West 0#Speer Academy#Titans#Knights#Joliet Catholic#Notre Dame#Lions#Depaul Prep 0 Northridge
Watertown Daily Times

Boys soccer roundup: Lakeside defeats Jefferson, Living Word Lutheran

LAKE MILLS — Sophomore Archer Chaudhary netted a hat trick as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team continued its fast start to the season with a 7-1 home nonconference victory over Jefferson on Thursday. The Warriors (5-0-0) led 3-0 in the early going as Chaudhary scored off an assist by...
JEFFERSON, WI
Sidney Daily News

Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys soccer beats Piqua 5-3

PIQUA — Sidney’s boys soccer team got in a big hole early but rallied to beat archrival Piqua 5-3 in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium. Michael Koester and Connor Simpson each scored two goals for Sidney (2-1-1, 1-1 MVL) while Carson Taylor scored one. Graham Van Tilburgh had three assists and Simpson had one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
hngnews.com

Boys soccer roundup: Kyle Main scores four times as Warriors defeat Wisconsin Lutheran

BROOKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 nonconference road victory against Brookfield Academy on Monday. “Despite a few miscues on defense, we were able to tighten up enough to put away a win,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Multiple players contributed to the offensive attack when it was needed most. It was a gritty win against a solid Brookfield Academy squad.”
WISCONSIN STATE
newjerseyhills.com

Victories and titles keep coming for Bernards High boys' soccer squad

BERNARDSVILLE – After back-to-back championship seasons, the Bernards High School boys’ soccer team will look for another successful campaign this fall. Bernards completed an undefeated season a year ago, defeating Steinert, 5-1, on the team’s home turf for the Central West A, Group 1-3 regional championship. The title came a...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
WDIO-TV

Hermantown boys soccer downs Proctor to extend win streak

The Hermantown boys soccer downed Proctor 3-1 on Thursday to notch their third straight win. It marked the Hawks' first win at home this season. Nathan Hill tallied a goal and an assist for Hermantown, while Wylee Arro and Dylan Onofreychuk also scored. Zach Schnabel netted the sole goal for Proctor.
HERMANTOWN, MN
gowatertown.net

HS SOCCER: Arrows shutout Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Arrow Boys Soccer would blank Harrisburg Tuesday night for their first victory of the year, 3-0. Blake Hight had seven saves in net for his first varsity shutout. Ryan Roby would put two through the net while Hunter Mitchell added one. Jaxson Fiechtner, Mitchell and Roby would each notch one assist.
HARRISBURG, SD
West Central Tribune

Prep Boys Soccer Roundup: A great start for Willmar

WILLMAR — Good things come to those who wait. For the Willmar boys soccer team, that meant an impressive 8-1 win over Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday at Hodapp Field. “This is the latest first game since I’ve been coaching,” said Cardinals head coach Jeff Winter,...
WILLMAR, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy