Girls Golf Roundup: St. Viator, Stevenson, Prospect Have Successful Week
Here’s a look at girls golf results in the Journal-area from the past week:. Buffalo Grove 181, Hersey 185, Elk Grove 212: Buffalo Grove hosted Hersey and Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove Golf Course on the front nine (par 37) and pulled off a pair of wins. The Bison were led by Eva Ruterschmidt (39, medalist), Sofia Neswold (46), Caroline Branas (47), Marisa Kurowski (49), Chloe Wintergurst (50) and Eva Mason (53). Hersey was led by Sydney Ohr (42), Raegan Nelson (44), Ava Johnson (46), Taylor Jansen (53) and Kyra Hutchison (60). Elk Grove was led by Megan Steffens (45), Makayla Eugene (54), Libby Wirtz (56), Margherita Weiner (57), Erika Gore (61) and Ariana Fox (62).www.journal-topics.com
