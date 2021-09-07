Girls Golf Roundup: St. Viator, Stevenson, Prospect Have Successful Week

Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35: The passing game wasn’t working well for Buffalo Grove, but luckily for the Bison, the ground game more than made up for it. Buffalo Grove used three players to combine for 264 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Scott Murray (11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards; 78-yard kickoff return for TD), Cole Nixon (7 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD) and QB Michael Cervantes (16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 7-of-13 passing, 68 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) led the offense for Buffalo Grove. Trystan Anderson made 22 tackles on defense to lead the Bison. The two teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but combined for four touchdowns in the second quarter as BG entered half up 21-7. Conant outscored the Bison 28-20 in the second half to make it close. Giuseppe Dugo (21 carries, 182 yards, 2 TD) and Dominick Mininni (21 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD) combined for 276 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns for Conant.

PALATINE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO