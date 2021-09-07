CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Girls Golf Roundup: St. Viator, Stevenson, Prospect Have Successful Week

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 6 days ago

Here’s a look at girls golf results in the Journal-area from the past week:. Buffalo Grove 181, Hersey 185, Elk Grove 212: Buffalo Grove hosted Hersey and Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove Golf Course on the front nine (par 37) and pulled off a pair of wins. The Bison were led by Eva Ruterschmidt (39, medalist), Sofia Neswold (46), Caroline Branas (47), Marisa Kurowski (49), Chloe Wintergurst (50) and Eva Mason (53). Hersey was led by Sydney Ohr (42), Raegan Nelson (44), Ava Johnson (46), Taylor Jansen (53) and Kyra Hutchison (60). Elk Grove was led by Megan Steffens (45), Makayla Eugene (54), Libby Wirtz (56), Margherita Weiner (57), Erika Gore (61) and Ariana Fox (62).

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Topics

Boys Soccer Roundup: ND Keeps Shutout Streak Intact

Here’s a look at recent soccer action on the pitch in the Journal-area:. Loyola Academy 2, Grayslake Central 1: Frank Miedema (2 goals) did all the scoring for Loyola Academy as the Ramblers improved to 4-1 this season. Palatine 1, Zion-Benton 1: Palatine’s only goal came from Chris Mejia, but...
SOCCER
Journal & Topics

Week 2 Football Roundup: MW, LA Pick Up Blowout Wins

Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35: The passing game wasn’t working well for Buffalo Grove, but luckily for the Bison, the ground game more than made up for it. Buffalo Grove used three players to combine for 264 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Scott Murray (11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards; 78-yard kickoff return for TD), Cole Nixon (7 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD) and QB Michael Cervantes (16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 7-of-13 passing, 68 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) led the offense for Buffalo Grove. Trystan Anderson made 22 tackles on defense to lead the Bison. The two teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but combined for four touchdowns in the second quarter as BG entered half up 21-7. Conant outscored the Bison 28-20 in the second half to make it close. Giuseppe Dugo (21 carries, 182 yards, 2 TD) and Dominick Mininni (21 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD) combined for 276 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns for Conant.
PALATINE, IL
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Competes At Dow Invite

On August 27th the Lady Falcons golf team traveled to Currie Golf Course to compete in the Frank Altimore Invite hosted by Midland Dow. After some early morning rain and in wet conditions the girls played some great golf shooting a team score of 376. This was good enough to finish in fourth place. Freshman Averie Pumford finished the round as the medalist shooting a 77! Zoey Markey and Sophie Argyle each shot a personal best with a 90 and 91 respectively. Competing in her first ever event, junior Kendal Ferchau came up big scoring with an impressive 118. This was a great tune up as we prepare for league play and some big invites in the coming weeks.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Journal#Bison#Loyola Academy#Trinity 216#Prospect#Knights#Lions#Escc#Mustangs#Buffalo Grove 192
Alliance Review

East Canton Girls Golf

The East Canton girls golf team traveled to Spring Valley to take on Canton South. Mia Steigerwald carded a 55 and Ella Carter had a 72. The girls hosted United. Steigerwald had a 60 and Carter had a 70.
EAST CANTON, OH
The Post and Courier

Stratford Knights have sights set on state in girls golf

Stratford High School’s girls golf team has its sights set on another appearance in the Class AAAAA state tournament next month. The Knights, led by sixth-year coach Jimmy Cate, have advanced to the final event of the season three straight years, improving each season. Last fall, Cate’s squad was 13th, up two spots from 15th in 2019.
EDUCATION
republictimes.net

CHS girls golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls golf squad coached by Matt Duguay. The Eagles won the Okawville Invitational over the weekend, led by Ainsley Schrader placing second, Ashley Berhmann placing third and Sabrina Leingang placing ninth overall. Other team members include Mae Descher, Ella Riley, Macie Pulcher and Julia Foster.
COLUMBIA, IL
news-graphic.com

H.S. sports roundup: GC golf honors coach

Playing in memory of former assistant coach Jimmie Lonkard, who passed away earlier in the week after a brief illness, Great Crossing boys' golf shattered individual and team records Saturday in the Central Kentucky Shootout at Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville. Landon Bergman chipped in for eagle at No....
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBI Radio

Batesville girls golf wins at Rushville

Batesville’s girls golf team won at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville Monday. According to BHS coach Tom Meyer, Batesville scored 173, Rushville had 239 and Morristown posted 248. Oldenburg did not qualify for a team score. Individual scoring for the Bulldogs included: Emma Weiler 36 (medalist), Josie Meyer 44....
RUSHVILLE, IN
Herald Tribune

PREP ROUNDUP: Parrish Community tops Palmetto High in girls golf

TOP PLAYERS: Parrish, Tabitha Hanely 36, Marissa Krone 45; Southeast, Shannon Munger 48. OF NOTE: Hanely shot even par for the round. NEXT: Parrish vs. Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at River Wilderness. Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for...
SARASOTA, FL
hanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Golf Beats Griffith and Calumet

The girls golf team traveled to Griffith to take on both Griffith and Calumet High Schools in a conference match up. Hanover Central came out on top with a score of 235. Griffith placed 2nd with a score of 272 and Calumet placed third. Sophia Sanchez was the medalist with a score of 47 and freshman Elle Mowry placed 2nd with a 52. Both Gia DeProsperis and Mallory Harris shot a 68.
GOLF
Danville Commercial-News

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville boys golf hosts invite

DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team hosted local teams and out of town teams to the Danville Golf Invitational at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday. While teams like the Vikings, Schlarman Academy and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin were at the meet, none of those teams were in the team and individual title fold at the end of the day.
DANVILLE, IL
inkfreenews.com

Grace Golf Hoping Experience Yields Success

WINONA LAKE – Experience is defined as: practical knowledge, skill or practice derived from direct participation in events or in a particular activity. For the 2021-22 Grace men’s golf team, experience will be the key to moving up the ranks in tournament play and producing even more success against the quality competition in the Crossroads League. Seven golfers return for the Lancers, giving coach Denny Hepler one of his most seasoned squads.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Kankakee Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais wins in boys and girls golf

Thomas Offill notched medalist honors with the only score below 40, totaling a 39 to lead the Boilermakers. Luke Tsilis shot a 42, two less strokes than teammate Chase Longtin. Alex Prairie added a 48. Manteno’s Jayson Singleton carded a team-best 42, followed by Brody Shepard (48), Wes Dwyer (49)...
BRADLEY, IL
Courier-Express

Golf roundup: Lady Raiders host AML

BROOKVILLE — The host Brookville Lady Raiders golf team notched a 4-1 day at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon in Allegheny Mountain League action. Two of those wins were on paper as Punxsutawney did not attend due to COVID-19 concerns — this may not technically be called a win over the Lady Chucks due to the nature of the team not playing — and Curwensville, which didn’t field enough golfers to score as a team.
DUBOIS, PA
Alpena News

Skiba confident Alpena girls golf team can have another strong season

ALPENA — Alpena girls golf coach Tate Skiba knows exactly what kind of talent the Wildcats lost when Kennedy Ellis graduated earlier this year. The multi-time state qualifier was a do-it-all kind of player; a No. 1 who established herself as one of Alpena’s best. But as the calendar flips...
ALPENA, MI
Journal & Topics

Girls Cross Country Roundup: Prospect Starts Hot

Here’s a look at Journal-area girls cross country results from the last week as the season finally gets underway:. 40th Annual John Kurtz “Early Bird” Invitational: Downers Grove South (62), Grayslake Central (95), Downers Grove North (107), Vernon Hills (113), Hersey (132), Oak Park-River Forest (147), St. Francis (229), Wheeling (242), Fremd (255), Trinity (300), Glenbard East (308), Lake Park (337), Fenwick (341) Grant (355), DePaul College Prep (418), Timothy Christian (428), Hoffman Estates (428), Conant (478), Buffalo Grove (492), Addison Trail (576), Leyden (615), Fenton (624), Elgin (627)
CHICAGO, IL
mcdonoughvoice.com

AREA ROUNDUPS: Macomb golf streaks by Galesburg

GALESBURG – The Bombers showed they are a complete, six-man team on Thursday, topping Galesburg 153-153 on a fifth-score tiebreaker. With the score tied after the four scoring golfers, Macomb’s Justice Keene’s 41 settled the day and gave the Bombers the road victory. Connor Watson led Macomb, shooting a 36.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy