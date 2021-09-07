CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Golf Roundup: BG, GBS Win Big Events; RM, Northridge Golfers Break Records

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 6 days ago

The boys golf season is hitting full swing and the weather is perfect for golf. Here’s a look recent boys golf action in the Journal-area:. Prospect 144, Elk Grove 165: Prospect (5-1 MSL) pulled off a convincing win over Elk Grove, shooting a highly impressive 144 at Fox Run Golf Links (par 35). Prospect was led by Luke Kruger (2-under-par 33), Will Salzmann (35), Ben Brosnan (36), Jack Friar (39), Patrick Raupp (40), Ruben Nava (40), Jack Krueger (41), Daniel Raupp (42). Elk Grove was led by Zak Rojahn (40), Nick Lamberg (41), Justin Novoselsky (42), Cooper Moellenkamp (42), Peter Pantazis (42), Darren Wadas (47), Johnny Maher (47) and Ben Jonas (52). The Prospect JV team also won over Elk Grove, 160-199. Prospect improved to 6-0 on JV with the win. The Knights were led by Colter Person (2-under-par 33) Danny Brosnan (37), Cole Bielecki (44), Brian Cantieri (46) and Logan Provost (46).

