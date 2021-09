S’mores over a campfire … sounds delicious but way too hot! Unless you’re in a state that is typically a tundra year-round and now your summer is mild, then I don’t see why you would want to have a campfire right now. It. Is. HOT. Like, melt on the way from your air-conditioned house to your car kind of hot. And although s’mores are the quintessential summer treat, right now (at least here in Florida) I can’t handle a traditional outdoor s’more! So instead, I’m using the key ingredients in a s’more – marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate – to create a chilly dessert with this Gluten-Free No-Bake S’Mores Cake.