Baby on Board! Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With John Mulaney

Starting a new chapter! Olivia Munn is pregnant with her and John Mulaney’s first child after his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The comedian announced the happy news during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 7, when reflecting on his whirlwind year.

“I packed a lot into this. … Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Tendler],” Mulaney, 39, told host Seth Meyers. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. Shutterstock (2)

The Chicago native called his relationship with Munn, 41, “really beautiful” as he gushed over his “incredible” girlfriend. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he added. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

A source told Us Weekly in May that the comedian is dating the actress. Munn had previously been open about how “obsessed” she was with the Big Mouth star.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the Predator star recalled during a 2015 HuffPost Live. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’”

While the Oklahoma native tried to get in touch with the actor via email, Mulaney never replied. “I might’ve got the wrong email. Probably,” Munn joked at the time. “That’s what I tell myself.”

When Mulaney checked himself into rehab in December 2020 for alcoholism and cocaine addiction, Munn showed her support via Twitter. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” she wrote at the time. “You got this.”

Mulaney left the 60-day Pennsylvania program in February, and he and Tendler, 35, called it quits two months later. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the makeup artist said in a May statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

As for the former Saturday Night Live writer, a spokesperson told Us at the time: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

He and Tendler tied the knot in July 2014 in New York. Munn, for her part, previously dated Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine before having a relationship with Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017.

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent has “never” been someone who dreamed about her wedding, she said during an April 2020 “Big Ticket With Mark Malkin” podcast episode. “I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ … The idea of getting married has always made me a little [nervous].”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

