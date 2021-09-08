CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Needham, MA

Feast of the Falls, in the Falls, in the fall

By Jerry Reilly
village14.com
 4 days ago

The Feast of the Falls is coming back on Sept 19 !. This annual event is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. In years gone by, a single 400′ long table was constructed in Hemlock Gorge on the Needham side of Echo Bridge. 400 Upper Falls neighbors sit at one table for a catered gourmet dinner cooked on site in a mobile kitchen and our elected official serve the food to the guests. Here’s a 3 minute video story of the Feast and here’s the view from the sky.

village14.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needham, MA
Society
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Long Table#Mobile#Feast#Covid#Upper Falls#Chestnut St#Depot#Nuf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
Related
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy