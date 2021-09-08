Feast of the Falls, in the Falls, in the fall
The Feast of the Falls is coming back on Sept 19 !. This annual event is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. In years gone by, a single 400′ long table was constructed in Hemlock Gorge on the Needham side of Echo Bridge. 400 Upper Falls neighbors sit at one table for a catered gourmet dinner cooked on site in a mobile kitchen and our elected official serve the food to the guests. Here’s a 3 minute video story of the Feast and here’s the view from the sky.village14.com
