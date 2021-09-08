Teen suspects charged as adults in Manton shooting

CADILLAC — Two teenage males were charged as adults and faced felony offenses Monday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for their connection to a shooting on Sept. 3. Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr., 16, of Manton was arraigned with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with the Sept. 3 incident in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.