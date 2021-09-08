Two deaths from COVID reported over the weekend in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Amid a third wave of COVID cases that doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing, Wexford County reported its first deaths from the disease in several weeks. Wexford reported two deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in that county since the beginning of the pandemic to 45. Of those 45 people, 25 were over 70 years old, nine were between 60 and 69 years old, six were between 50 and 59 years old, and one was between 40 and 49 years old.