Grace Wales Bonner explores fashion’s future with Lucie and Luke Meier

Coming off of three seasons of no IRL shows because of the pandemic, NYFW is back, in person and in full swing, for spring/summer 2022. After a year and a half of not having a reason to wear our favorite threads and accessories, we can finally dig into the closet and bring them out to see and be seen once again. Photographer Liisa Jokinen, creator of NYC Looks and founder of Gem, caught these stylish NYFW attendees on day three outside of Connor McKnight, Coach, and Eckhaus Latta. Scroll down to see their styles and hear how their looks came together.