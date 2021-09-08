CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Wales Bonner explores fashion’s future with Lucie and Luke Meier

By Hannah Silver
Wallpaper*
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatchesfashion is marking the second year of its Innovators programme with a series of conversations between its chosen emerging talents and the designers they most admire. The programme, created to provide young talent with the support they need to grow their businesses, invites Grace Wales Bonner to explore the history and future of fashion in a wide-ranging conversation with Lucie and Luke Meier.

