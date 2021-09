Who knew helping out penguins could be so delicious? As I'm sure you've heard there's something BIG and exciting coming to Evansville's own Mesker Park Zoo, penguins! This is a huge project that has been in the works for a really long time, and it's very close to finally being a reality. Mesker Park Zoo has been very hard at work getting the exhibit built for their new penguin friends to live in. As the exhibit has been under construction, Mesker Park Zoo has a giant inflatable penguin named Hubert that they've been placing all over town and at different events to raise awareness for the excitement that is coming!