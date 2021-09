The LAMBOGO rugged SSD is an adventure-ready peripheral for digital professionals and photographers alike in search of a better way to keep their data stored when out in the field. The drive maintains a compact design that offers up to 8TB of storage space inside and also features built-in WiFi that will enable users to easily connect devices to it for easy data transfers. Users can also take advantage of a built-in card slot for handling data from storage cards, while a single button interface allows for quickly transferring data on demand.