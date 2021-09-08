Oh good heavens yes. All you have to do is walk around with your eyes open

. these days to see that. Strictly anecdotally, having traveled across numerous states, including our own, since the start of the pandemic, I'd say the problem is now worse (that is, more obviously obese people per capita) than it has ever been before. Less clearly so in Northern virginia, where I am, which I think tends to skew pretty heavily towards the "fit" end of the bell curve distribution when broken down by locality.. but pretty much everywhere else I have gone it looks like people have not been being shy with the feed bag during their lockdowns 🙄