Bartholomew County, IN

United Way to kick off fundraising campaign Friday with goal of $4.1M

By Brian Blair
Republic
 4 days ago

United Way of Bartholomew County’s annual fundraising campaign kicks off Friday with a goal of $4.1 million, slightly above last year’s goal of $4.0 million. Mark Stewart, United Way president, mentioned that the new number, like last year’s is conservative because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic which is still impacting elements ranging from health to jobs to remote workers. Employees working from home pose a particular challenge because, historically, much of United Way’s campaign promotional work has been done through business and corporate campaigns launched with employee assemblies featuring feel-good United Way stories of lives impacted and changed.

