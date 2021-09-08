United Way to kick off fundraising campaign Friday with goal of $4.1M

United Way of Bartholomew County’s annual fundraising campaign kicks off Friday with a goal of $4.1 million, slightly above last year’s goal of $4.0 million. Mark Stewart, United Way president, mentioned that the new number, like last year’s is conservative because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic which is still impacting elements ranging from health to jobs to remote workers. Employees working from home pose a particular challenge because, historically, much of United Way’s campaign promotional work has been done through business and corporate campaigns launched with employee assemblies featuring feel-good United Way stories of lives impacted and changed.