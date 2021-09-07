CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eternals’ Star Richard Madden Called Filming Physically Exhausting

By Trey Griffeth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden has called the filming for the upcoming Marvel film physically draining. Originally set to be released in November of 2020, Marvel’s Eternals was one of many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Early on the trailers were rather vague about what the film would be about with only the final trailer telling us what the plot would be. But apparently, the filming process was not a picnic for some of the actors either.

