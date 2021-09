NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hoteliers were put in a unique position in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel stopped and room revenue slowed to a trickle. During the "How To Find Alternative Sources of Revenue in Your Hotel" panel at the Hotel Data Conference, hotel executives discussed the creative ways they were able to generate ancillary revenue when room demand was low, and how some of those revenue streams may be here to stay.